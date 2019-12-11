In her Facebook post of December 11, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili calls out people on harsh criticism and looks for the reasons behind ‘bullying the President’.

“What does the bullying of the President serve? Instead of hearing result-oriented comments or even criticism, all the words of the President (not to mention clothing, movement or “eating beans”) become subject of mockery,“ reads the post. “Her words are distorted and grotesquely removed from the context, defamatory evaluations are made, after which they demand explanations from the President and also ask officials to comment on misinformation in order to create a sense of confrontation. They want to invite misunderstanding and distrust in society,“ explains the President in her Facebook publication.

“There is also an attempt to ignore, undermine and distort any new initiative of the President concerning the preservation and enhancement of national values”, says Zurabishvili in her Facebook post that was published today.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

