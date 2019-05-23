Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili told Estonian Public Broadcaster that she will not have a dialogue with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Today the problem of all European partners in relations with Russia is that Russia does not act correctly with the international community and does not respect anything. This applies not only to Georgia, but also in general. So what type of dialogue should be held in such conditions? I will not have a dialogue with Putin. I will only remind him that he has violated all the undertaken obligations,” Zurabishvili said.

Georgian President also noted that there are no frozen conflicts in the country, only the occupied territories.

“Occupied territories are our major problem. This is a major problem everyday not only for the population that lives on our side of the occupation line but for the whole our population and three hundred thousand IDPs we have,” she said.

Zurabishvili added that having occupied territories should not hinder Georgia’s European future.

By Thea Morrison

source