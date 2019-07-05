I would like to call on everyone – spend your vacations in Georgia this year, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili stated today.

Within the framework of her visit to Georgia’s Ajara Region, Zurabishvili met with the members of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Ajara. According to her, the tourism potential of the mentioned region was discussed at the meeting.

“Today’s meeting with the representatives of the Government of Ajara was quite interesting, as there are many new investment projects in the region. There is growing tourism here, but we know that there are some problems today. For me, the fact that the increase in tourism was not paused here was especially interesting. I would like to use the opportunity and call on everyone – spend your vacations in Georgia this year. I will make this announcement very soon at a conference in Batumi, where many high-level partners will arrive”, Zurabishvili stated.

Photo: Salome Zurabishvili/Facebook

By Ana Dumbadze

