The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has congratulated Gitanas Nauseda on his victory in the second round of the presidential elections in Lithuania. She published a complementary text on Twitter.

As the President notes, Georgia and Lithuania are strong partners and she expects to work together with the new president in order to “further develop the already strong ties between the two countries”

The second round of the Lieutenant presidential election was held between 55-year-old economist Gitanas Nauseda and former deputy chairman of the supervisory board of the National Bank of the country and former finance minister, Ingrida Simonyte.

Gitanas Nauseda gained 65.86% of the votes and will substitute Dalia Grybauskaite, one of the European Union’s most outspoken critics of Kremlin.

By Mariam Merabishvili

