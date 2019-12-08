Georgia grieves Zaza Urushadze, the renowned Georgian filmmaker who died yesterday, on December 7, at the age of 54. Urushadze’s credits include the Oscar-nominated drama Tangerines, nominated for the Academy Awards in 2015.

Urushadze was one of the country’s most prominent filmmakers, critically acclaimed for his works in the contemporary film industry. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported that the investigation is underway following article 115 (Bringing to the Point of Suicide) of Criminal Code of Georgia. Urushadze was born in Tbilisi in 1965. He was first featured in 1998’s Here Comes The Dawn. The movie played international festivals and was even submitted by the country to the Oscar’s, though no nomination followed.

In 2013 Georgia’s beloved film director came back with his most renowned work, Tangerines. The movie premiered at the Warsaw Film Festival, immediately becoming a hit at the film festivals. ‘Tangerines’ was eventually nominated for the Oscars 2015, which further led to its acquisition for U.S. distribution by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Urushadze directed two cinematographic works since then: 2017 drama The Confession (played at the festivals including Chicago and Busan), and the 2019 drama Anton, that has not premiered yet.By Nini Dakhundaridze

Image source: zimbio.com

