Making the case that great music videos are “works of art” on the level of museum paintings or sculptures, YouTube and Universal Music Group on Wednesday, June 19 announced a partnership to “remaster some of the most iconic music videos of all time”, 9to5Google says

The goal is to “ensure current and future generations will get to enjoy these timeless classics as they’ve never before been experienced.” At launch, 100 music videos have already been remastered and are available “in the highest available video and audio quality.” This includes:

Billy Idol, Beastie Boys, Boyz II Men, George Strait, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Maroon 5, Meat Loaf, No Doubt/Gwen Stefani, Smokey Robinson, The Killers, Kiss, Tom Petty

Tom Petty’s music video for “Free Fallin’” was released 30 years ago, while “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys’ dates back 25 years ago. A more recent remaster is for Lady Gaga’s 10-year-old “Bad Romance.”

