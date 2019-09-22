Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

It is interesting for me to watch the performances of gymnasts who came to competitions in Baku from different countries, the young spectator of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Mikaela Neskorodova, who came from Dubai, UAE, told Trend.

“I came to Baku from Dubai, where I practice rhythmic gymnastics at the local branch of Deriugina School. Performances of famous gymnasts inspire me to engage in this sport. I am rooting for the Ukrainian team at the Championships. The gymnasts are doing great and I wish them good luck. The gymnastics arena in Baku is beautiful, large and bright. A lot of spectators came to watch the competition, the atmosphere in the stands is amazing,” said the young spectator.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source