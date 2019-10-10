Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Ayan Orujova, a young gymnast from Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district participating in the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, told Trend that her dream is to achieve great success in sports.

“I chose rhythmic gymnastics myself, and my parents supported me in this,” Orujova said. “I dream of becoming a champion in the future, representing Azerbaijan in international competitions.”

The athlete noted that she likes not only to participate in competitions organized in the National Gymnastics Arena, but also to watch international sporting competitions.

“I watched the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship,” Orujova noted. “I liked the Championship very much, and the atmosphere was wonderful in the hall. Of course, I was a fan of the Azerbaijani gymnasts, and I was very glad that Zohra Aghamirova and the team in group exercises won licenses for the 2020 Summer Olympics.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till October 13.

The rhythmic gymnasts have started to perform at the 4-day national tournament first. The athletes will take part in the aerobic gymnastics exercises on October 11-12.

Over 200 athletes from Baku and regions are participating in the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

