The support of the audience helps to calm down from the excitement during the competitions, Fidan Aladinova, Azerbaijani athlete representing the Ojag Sports Club, participant of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, told Trend.

“I performed well during the competitions,” the gymnast said. “It is very interesting to participate in such important competitions, although of course, it is a responsibility, and there is a feeling of excitement. The audience actively supports all participants. This helps us overcome the excitement.”

Aladinova added that she was always happy to participate in the competitions organized in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“I have already performed in the National Gymnastics Arena,” Aladinova said. “Perfect conditions have been created there. We had time to prepare for the competitions.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of “kids”, “pre-juniors” and “juniors”, in group exercises – teams in the age categories of “kids” and “pre-juniors”.

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of “babies”, “children”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, “seniors” in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

