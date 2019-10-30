Yerevan welcomes the adoption of House Resolution 296, affirming the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday, October 30.

“This Resolution is of profound significance in that it resolves to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance, to reject its denial and encourage the education and understanding of the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923 as a definitive example of genocide of the 20th century,” the statement says.

“Back then the people and the leadership of the United States took outstanding efforts in response to the atrocities against Armenians, in rescuing and assisting survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Today the United States is home to a strong and vibrant Armenian American community, proud citizens of their homeland, contributing remarkably to its successes and well-being, and to the friendship between our two nations. This Resolution manifests tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, demonstrates respect to their dignity and signifies endurance of their survivors.”

“Armenia profoundly thanks members of the US House of Representatives for their determined and impressive vote on House Resolution 296, which is an evidence of their overwhelming commitment to truth, justice, humanity and solidarity and to universal values of human rights.

“This Resolution is an important contribution to international efforts aimed at preventing new genocides and mass atrocity crimes anywhere in the world, which continue to shatter the conscience of humanity in the present. It is a powerful message against the scourge, the denial and the justification of genocides as it underlines the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern day crimes against humanity.

The Foreign Ministry also reiterated Armenia’s deep gratitude to all other nations across the world for their previous actions in recognition of the Genocide.

“Armenia remains firmly committed to work closely with all its international partners towards consistently and resolutely constructing solid foundations and capacities for prevention of genocides and massive violations of human rights,” the statement said.

Introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff, the resolution states that it is U.S. policy to (1) commemorate the Armenian Genocide, the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923; (2) reject efforts to associate the U.S. government with efforts to deny the existence of the Armenian Genocide or any genocide; and (3) encourage education and public understanding about the Armenian Genocide.

Mississippi remains as the last U.S. state to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, the other 49 having already done so.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

