Booking.com has predicted the top travel trends for 2020, and the Armenian capital city of Yerevan is among the 10 most trending destinations for the reporting period.

When making the predictions, the platform has drawn on its expertise as a leader in travel and technology, as well as research among more than 22,000 travelers across 29 markets and insights from over 180 million verified guest reviews, to identify key travel trends people can expect to see come to life in 2020.

The research was independently conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months/plan to take a trip in the next 12 months

Gzira (Malta), Ninh Binh (Vietnam), Salta (Argentina), Seogwipo (South Korea), Jodhpur (India), Świnoujście (Poland), Takamatsu (Japan), San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Žabljak (Montenegro) have also been predicted to attract a lot of tourists.

Booking.com has some 28,5 million listings in 148,470 destinations in 228 countries and territories worldwide. Each day more than 1,550,000 room nights are reserved on the website, which is available in 43 languages.

source