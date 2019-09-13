Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The route of the container unit train Xian (China)-Baku (Azerbaijan) will be extended to the Euroterminal Slawkow in Poland, Trend reports referring to ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

According to the company, last year, 90 percent of trains sent from China to Europe traveled through Poland.

The test transportation from the Slawkow terminal to Iran’s Astara was successful. The containers traveled 3,396 kilometers in nine days, said Director of ADY Container Natig Jafarov.

He also noted that the launch of a container unit train on the route Slawkow-Baku-Central Asia is also expected.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source