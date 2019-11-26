The BBC, Washington Post and Deutsche Welle have reported on the ongoing protests in Tbilisi which ignited after the election reform bill was rejected by the legislature on November 14.

BBC has cited the activists, as they objected that the current, mixed-electoral system in Georgia preferences the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012.

“Protesters blocked several entrances to parliament, in order to stop politicians being able to enter for a session on Tuesday,” the BBC writes.

Deutsche Welle says that riot police have used water cannons to scatter dozens of protesters gathered near Georgia’s parliament early on Tuesday, as they tried to blockade parts of the building and prevent lawmakers from entering later in the day.

The Washington Post reads that thousands of people are demonstrating in front of parliament in the country of Georgia, demanding that the government step down and early elections to be held.

Daniel Balson, Europe and Central Asia Advocacy Director at Amnesty International has tweeted that the US is “closely following” events in Tbilisi.

