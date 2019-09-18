Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Wonderful conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Israeli gymnast Yuliana Telegina told Trend Sept. 18 after performing at the qualification competition of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the Azerbaijani capital.

She noted that she is happy with her performance of the program.

“I was doing my best for our team, for Israel,” she said. “I was worried that I wouldn’t catch [the ribbon in exercises], but everything went well. The support of the fans helped me, and today even spectators threw me a soft toy as a present.”

“There are a lot of carpets in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, there is everything necessary for training and successful performance,” she noted. “I had enough time to prepare for the competitions, I arrived in Baku four days before the World Championships. Though I haven’t managed to have a walk in the city yet, but I hope I will soon.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

