On September 23-29, marked by the United Nations as the International Week of the Deaf, “Nar” announced the results of the “Training School” project for people with hearing and speech disabilities. The mobile operator provided certificates to participants of the trainings held for people with hearing impairments to help them acquire a variety of professions and find an employer. The “Training School” project, implemented jointly with the “Support to the Deaf” Public Union, lasted 4 months. A total of 45 people participated in the trainings and were trained by experienced specialists in such specialties as cooks, confectioners and engine mechanics. The project also helped to provide employment for people with hearing disabilities. Thus, several participants have already been employed.

“For almost 4 years Nar has been organizing trainings in various professions for people with hearing and speech disabilities. Our purpose in organizing such trainings is to support them financially and spiritually. Nar contributes to our society by implementing various social projects. We are proud to be a viable company in the social life of people,” said Aziz Akhundov, head of Nar’s Public Relations Department.

Kamran Abasov, chairman of the “Support to the Deaf” Public Union, said that participants of this project will feel that they are benefiting our community by enhancing their work skills: The “Training School” project, supported by Nar, is a great incentive for people with hearing disabilities to get the profession they want and to be employed. I am grateful to Nar for initiating this project”.

In recent years, Nar implemented many social projects to promote care for people with disabilities, as well as education, enlightenment and devotion to our country. It should be noted that the mobile operator implemented a number of significant projects for the community within its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project. You can find more information about Nar’s CSR strategy at nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8000 base stations, covering 97.5 percent of the country’s population, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the high quality services.

