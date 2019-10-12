Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics – Interregional Cup have been awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Oct.12.

In individual all-around (ball, clubs, ribbon) in the age category of “juniors” (2004-2006) the first place went to Leyli Aghazade (Sumgayit), followed by Nuran Ismayilova (Mingachevir) and Jannat Bayramli (Sumgayit).

This is while among the teams in group exercises in the age category of “youngsters” (2009-2011), gymnasts of Zirva International club came in first, followed by the team from Goychay and the team from Mingachevir.

The National Gymnastics Arena is hosting the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on October 10-13.

The Rhythmic gymnasts started the 4-day national tournament first. The participants are competing for the medals in the age categories of “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

The aerobic gymnasts perform in Individual program as well as within Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups among the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and regions are participating at the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, “Ojag Sports”, “AyUlduz”, “Gymkids”, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli compete for the medals.

