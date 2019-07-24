Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

The winners of the artistic gymnastics competitions among women as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) were awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on July 24.

The Russian team ranked first, the Romanian team ranked second, while the UK’s team ranked third in the team standings of artistic gymnastics competitions among women.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

