Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Oct. 12, Trend reports.

Among the gymnasts in the age category of “babies” (7-8 years old) as part of the mixed pairs, gymnasts Ayan Gasimova and Mahmud Rustamli ranked first, Zemfira Gasimzade and Arif Mammadzade ranked second, while Ayan Iskandarli and Akbar Mammadli ranked third.

Among the gymnasts in the age category of “kids” as part of the trios, Gamar Agagulu, Mahmud Rustamli and Ayan Gasimova ranked first, Mehin Mammadli, Deniz Alizade and Leyla Heydarova ranked second, while Ayan Talybova, Inara Rustamova and Narmin Huseynova ranked third.

Among the gymnasts in the age category of “children” (9-11 years old) as part of the trios, Maryam Topchubasheva, Fidan Ibrahimova and Evelina Kozlovskaya ranked first, Liana Nurbagandova, Nazrin Sadikhova and Jasmin Muradli ranked second, while Narmin Abdullayeva, Maryam Safarova and Dana Dadashova ranked third.

Among the gymnasts in the age category of “pre-juniors” (12-14 years old) as part of the trios, Sanam Kazimova, Sara Alikhanli and Aliya Ismayilova ranked first, while Nazifa Tagiyeva, Melisa Kaysi and Aidan Shirinli ranked second.

Among the gymnasts in the age category of “seniors” (18 years old and older) as part of the trios, Elchin Mammadov, Emil Guliyev and Vladimir Dolmatov ranked first, while Narmina Huseynova, Balakhanim Ahmadova and Medina Mustafayeva ranked second.

All gymnasts represent the Ojag Sports Club.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of “kids”, “pre-juniors” and “juniors”, in group exercises – teams in the age categories of “kids” and “pre-juniors”.

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of “babies”, “children”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, “seniors” in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

