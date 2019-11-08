BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The 17th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling Gymnastics has finished in the Baku Gymnastics School, Trend reports on Nov. 8.

Representatives of the Baku Gymnastics School and the Neftchi Sports Club took part in the tumbling competitions and performed in the age categories of “children” (born in 2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (2007-2008), “juniors” (2003-2006) and “seniors” (born in 2002 and older).

Aghil Abbas (58.300 points) took the first place in the age category “children” in the men’s program, Rasul Rahimli (57.800 points) took the second place, Adem Rustamzade (57.500 points) took the third place. All three athletes represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

In the age category “children” in the women’s program, the best result was shown by Maryam Ahadova, representing the Baku Gymnastics School (57.600 points), while representative of the Neftchi Sports Club Milan Salmanova took the second place (54.900 points).

In the age category of “pre-juniors” in the men’s program, the first place was taken by Aleksey Karatashov (62.300 points), the second place was taken by Abbas Abbasov (60.800 points). Karatashov and Abbasov represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

In the age category “juniors” in the men’s program, the first place was taken by Tofig Aliyev (63.800 points), the second – by Adil Hajizade (63.800 points), the third – by Bilal Gurbanov (62.900 points). All three gymnasts represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

Farid Mustafayev, representing the Baku Gymnastics School, who performed in the category “seniors” in the men’s program, scored 58.900 points.

