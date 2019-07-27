Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

The winners and prize-winners in the vault exercises among men and in balance beam exercises among women were awarded at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 27.

Among men, UK’s athlete Raekwon Baptiste ranked first (13.983 points), Romanian athlete Robert Burtanete (13.933 points) ranked second, other Romanian athlete Gabriel Burtanete (13.833 points) ranked third.

Among women, UK’s gymnast Ondine Achampong (13.666 points) grabbed gold, Romanian gymnast Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe (13.666 points) grabbed silver, while French gymnast Clarisse Passeron (13.000 points) grabbed bronze.

The finals are being held on certain types of gymnastic exercises today.

The artistic gymnastics competitions among men and women as part of EYOF Baku 2019 are being held on July 23-27.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by four athletes, namely, Samad Mamedli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

Samad Mammadli reached the three finals in the floor, pommel horse and all-around exercises. The Azerbaijani gymnast won a silver medal in the pommel horse exercises.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

