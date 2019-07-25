Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

The winners of judo competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) among women in the weight category up to 52 kilograms and among men in the weight category up to 66 kilograms were named.

Among women, Dutch athlete Elin Henninger gained a victory over Spanish athlete Ariane Toro Soler in the finals and grabbed gold. Romanian athlete Alexandra Paske and Italian athlete Veronica Toniolo grabbed bronze.

Azerbaijani judoka Metin Rzazade lost to Hungarian athlete Daniel Szegedi and failed to grab bronze.

Polish judoka Michal Kovalchuk turned out to be stronger than Greek athlete Mikhail Tsotlashvili and grabbed bronze.

In this weight category Russian athlete Saikhan Shabikhanov gained a victory over Ukrainian athlete Serhii Nebotov in the finals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

