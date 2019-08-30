Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics among female athletes in the pre-junior age category (born in 2007-2008) have been determined on August 30, 2019, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

An awarding ceremony was held for winners and runner-ups. Among the gymnasts in the pre-junior age category in individual all-around (exercises without an object, with a rope and a hoop), Kamilla Seyidzade (41.950 points) came in first, followed by Fatima Mammadzade (37.050 points) at second place and Madina Damirova (36.800 points) at third place. All three gymnasts play for the “Ojag Sport” club.

The second day of the Competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena on August 30.

The competitions are held on August 29-31.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of “youngsters” (born in 2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (born in 2007-2008), “juniors” (born in 2004-2006) and “seniors” (born 2003 and earlier) will perform at the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts will participate in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

