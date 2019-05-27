Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners among senior trios, senior groups and seniors in aerobic dance within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

The Hungarian team showed the best result in the trio competitions and ranked first scoring 22.411 points. Russian team (second team) ranked second scoring 22.366 points, while team from Romania ranked third scoring 22.133 points.

Gymnasts from Romania won the gold medal, the group from Bulgaria grabbed the silver medal and Russian gymnasts won bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani team showed the best result in the “Aerobic Dance” program and ranked first scoring 17.800 points. Russian team ranked second scoring 17.750 points, while team from Romania ranked third scoring 17.400 points.

The ceremony also featured award ceremony of SmartScoring Shooting Star nomination, which was awarded to Daniel Bali (Hungary) and Michela Castoldi (Italy).

