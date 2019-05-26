Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The winners among women and men in the individual program and among mixed pairs, as well as in “Aerobic Step” program of seniors within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

“Aerobic Step” program: 1st place – Russian team, 2nd place – Ukrainian team.

The winners were awarded by the managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Mammadzade and Bika Abdullayeva.

Individual women program: Russian gymnast Ekaterina Pykhtova ranked first scoring 21.350 points, other Russian gymnast Tatyana Konakova ranked second scoring 21.350 points, while Bulgarian gymnast Darina Pashova ranked third scoring 21.200 points.

The European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) coordinator, Linda Davila, member of the UEG Technical Committee on Aerobic Gymnastics, Andrea Sinko, General Secretary of the National Olympic Committee Agajan Abiyev awarded the winners.

Individual men’s program: Russian gymnast Roman Semenov ranked first scoring 22.150 points, other Russian gymnast Tumir Kulayev ranked second scoring 21.650 points, while Bulgarian gymnast Antonio Papazov ranked third scoring 21.300 points.

Awards to the winners and prize-winners were presented by the head of the UEG Technical Committee on Aerobic Gymnastics Maria Cristina Casentini, member of the UEG Technical Committee on Aerobic Gymnastics Vladislav Oskner, three-time Olympic champion in gymnastics Simona Amanar.

Mixed pair programs: 1st place – Hungarian team, 2nd place – Turkish team, 3rd place – Romanian team.

The honorary vice-president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Andrea Geissbühler, Olga Kyselovicova, a member and secretary of the UEG Technical Committee on Aerobic Gymnastics, and a representative of the local organizing committee Pasha Topcuyev awarded the gymnasts.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

