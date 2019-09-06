Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

The monument to Azerbaijani millionaire, industrial magnate and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev will be built in accordance with the project of Azerbaijani sculptor and People’s Artist Khanlar Ahmadov, Trend reports referring to Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Khanlar Ahmadov’s project was selected as the winning project according to the jury’s decision, and was selected from among 26 projects submitted for the open contest for building a monument to Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the Baku City Executive Power.

Khanlar Ahmadov graduated from the Azim Azimzade College of Art in Baku in 1961-1966, studied at the Alexander Ostrovsky Tashkent Theatrical Art Institute (now the Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture) in Tashkent in 1966-1972, and was a graduate student in the USSR Academy of Arts (now the Russian Academy of Arts) in Moscow in 1972-1975. He became a member of the Union of Artists of the USSR in 1975.

He was awarded the honorary title of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan by order of the president of Azerbaijan in 2002, and the honorary title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan for his services to the development of Azerbaijani fine art in 2006.

He works in the field of easel and monumental sculpture, and is the author of a number of completed monumental projects. His works have been displayed in Germany, France, Poland, Russia, Turkey and other countries, and are stored in various museums and personal collections.

The monument to Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev will be erected near Baku’s Icherisheher metro station on Istiglaliyyat Street.

