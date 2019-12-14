BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

Back in 1996, December 15, the first GSM mobile operator of Azerbaijan – Azercell Telecom has pushed its first mobile call made by former president of the country, Haydar Aliyev.

Wishing to celebrate its 23rd birthday with customers, on December 15 Azercell opens a special survey contest on Instagram. The contest will start at 11.00 local time and continue until 22.00.

23 questions about Azercell and its products & services will be published one by one every 30 minutes on Instagram and those who manage to answer it first and correctly will be awarded with the gifts. There are 23 exceptional super prizes and 230 surprise gifts for winners.

Anyone having Instagram profile can answer the questions and win in the contest.

Follow our Instagram page and don’t miss the chance to win exceptional gifts on the 23rd anniversary!

https://www.instagram.com/azercell/

Delivering reliable and cutting-edge mobile communications solutions to Azerbaijan, Azercell is happy to share the joy of the 23rd anniversary with its customers.

For more information, please visit:www.azercell.comhttps://www.instagram.com/azercell/

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source