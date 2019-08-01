Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Azerbaijan is taking important steps to strengthen the health care system, in particular, the sphere of primary medical services, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remarks in Baku at the event on the results of the visit of an international mission that came to the country to support the Azerbaijani government in connection with the changes in the health care system, Trend reports on August 1.

She reminded that a mission consisting of WHO specialists arrived in the country to support the Azerbaijani government in connection with the changes in the health care system.

“The mission is making efforts to modernize and strengthen the primary medical service sector,” Harmanci said.

Touching upon the causes of mortality in Azerbaijan, she stressed that the mortality rate for noncommunicable diseases among the population aged 30-70 in Azerbaijan is 22 percent. Harmanci said that the main factors of death are high blood sugar, high blood pressure, excess weight and smoking.

“Therefore, one of the important factors in controlling these diseases and reducing mortality cases is to increase the availability of primary health care services,” she added.

