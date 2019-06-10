For years, many health experts have thought that swapping out your red meat for white meat was the way to go.

Red meat has been linked to diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. White meat, on the other hand, has long been believed to be the superior option.

However, new research from Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI) suggests that white meat, such as poultry, is just as harmful to your blood cholesterol levels as red meat, healthline says.

So, if you want to keep your blood cholesterol levels in check, it’s best to hold back from eating too much of either type of meat.

Non-meat proteins — such as vegetables, dairy, and legumes — proved to be most beneficial for cholesterol levels, according to the studyTrusted Source published Tuesday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

“This new study is interesting in that increases in cholesterol from the consumption of animal meat is comparable between red beef and white poultry,” Dr. Ethan Yalvac, an interventional cardiologist with Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, told Healthline.

“However, the findings do support our current recommendations that saturated fats in general should be avoided as much as possible regardless of source,” he added.

