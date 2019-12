BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov:

“The outgoing year will be especially remembered for the development of higher education institutions, an increase in students’ study allowances, a significant increase in teachers’ salaries, and the exemption of higher education institutions from paying income tax for educational services.”

