Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), revealed that the bookings to Azerbaijan have increased by 155 percent in the last four months, Trend reports.

This growth follows the recent partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Board to drive more GCC tourists to “take another look” at the country’s tourism.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), has received around 2.9 million visitors from around 192 countries, showing an increase of 11.1 percent in the number of tourists during the period of January-November when compared to the same period in 2018.

This European destination which has the perfect blend of culture from both East and West received many accolades which also include the National Geographic Traveler Awards in 2019.

In terms of travel trends among the GCC residents, Wego reveals that 74 percent of the search volume was made for short-duration stays up to 3 days. Solos and couples are dominating the bookings to Baku with 63 percent followed by families with 37 percent.

“We are delighted to witness increasing number of bookings to Azerbaijan from MENA region as a result of this collaboration that aimed at raising awareness about what Azerbaijan has to offer all types of travellers from the GCC countries,” said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board. “We are looking forward to welcoming these travellers in Azerbaijan, a country with so many unique opportunities for unforgettable experiences and adventures.”

With halal-friendly restaurants, delicious cuisine and warm hospitality, the number of tourists visiting this Caucasian country is expected to reach 3 million by the end of 2019.

“We’re very happy with the results of the campaign,” said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego. “We have recorded an increase of 55 percent in the search volumes to Azerbaijan. It is been great to join hands with another leading tourism board and achieve sterling results. We look forward to fostering the relationship with ATB and for many more successful campaigns.”

Steadily gaining popularity in the global hospitality market, Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan has a mesmerizing skyline decked with super modern constructions that coexist with the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Sites and buildings.

In recent years, Azerbaijan with its 300 mud volcanoes is being sought after among the millennial from the MENA region for its mud that is being used for treating skin, cardiovascular, gynecological, urological diseases and gastrointestinal diseases.

Gearing to host important sports events in Baku like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan is busy facilitating the preparation for these two major events which would entice more sports enthusiasts to the country in 2020.

