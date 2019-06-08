Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 3-7 amounted to 184.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 99.4 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of two million notes at a price of 99.4587 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 82.7 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $94,400 (160,500 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 82.5 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Repo operations amounted to 2.7 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 8)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source