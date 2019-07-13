Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 8-12 amounted to 347.1 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 214.1 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.1 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 61.5 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $52,900 (90,000 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 61,400 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund and the Finance Ministry.

Repo operations amounted to 71.5 million manats.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 16,200 manats were also concluded in the secondary market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 13)

