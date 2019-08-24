Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 19-23 amounted to 323.9 million manats, Trend reports on Aug. 24 referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 247.3 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.3 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 62.2 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $571,900 (972,300 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 61.2 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for the Ministry of Finance and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

During the week, deals on shares totaling 221,600 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the exchange.

Repo operations amounted to 14.2 million manats.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 24)

