Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 22-26 amounted to 282.1 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 244.2 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.3 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 17.2 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $135,000 (229,500 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 16,900 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Ministry of Finance.

Repo operations amounted to 20.7 million manats.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 13,500 manats were also concluded in the secondary market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 26)

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source