Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Sept. 2-6 amounted to 233.7 million manats, Trend reports on Sept. 7 referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 199.03 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 17.4 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $680,990 (1.16 million manats).

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for the Ministry of Finance.

During the week, deals on shares totaling 114,800 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the exchange.

Repo operations amounted to 17.14 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on Sept. 7)

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source