Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 11.6 manat ($6.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,547 manat ($1,498).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Oct. 21
2,532.4730
Oct. 28
2,556.4090
Oct. 22
2,523.9390
Oct. 29
2,536.1280
Oct. 23
2,532.6855
Oct. 30
2,531.7165
Oct. 24
2,537.7260
Oct. 21
2,545.5545
Oct. 25
2,555.2445
Nov. 1
2,568.1050
Average weekly
2,536.4136
Average weekly
2,547.5826
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.05 manat (3 cent) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat (about $17.8).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Oct. 21
29.8558
Oct. 28
30.6315
Oct. 22
29.8613
Oct. 29
30.2878
Oct. 23
29.8255
Oct. 30
30.2524
Oct. 24
29.8563
Oct. 21
30.4691
Oct. 25
30.3522
Nov. 1
30.6850
Average weekly
29.9502
Average weekly
30.4652
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 11.9 manat ($6.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,570 manat ($923.5).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Oct. 21
1,518.5675
Oct. 28
1,571.8200
Oct. 22
1,510.4840
Oct. 29
1,553.3070
Oct. 23
1,517.8195
Oct. 30
1,566.1250
Oct. 24
1,569.7120
Oct. 21
1,576.6990
Oct. 25
1,575.6195
Nov. 1
1,583.8050
Average weekly
1,538.4525
Average weekly
1,570.3512
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 34.9 manat ($20.5) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,052 manat ($1,795).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Oct. 21
3,009.6715
Oct. 28
3,020.9850
Oct. 22
3,005.7700
Oct. 29
3,060.4335
Oct. 23
2,984.8770
Oct. 30
3,038.4100
Oct. 24
2,978.4935
Oct. 21
3,087.9565
Oct. 25
3,034.8910
Nov. 1
3,055.9370
Average weekly
3,002.7406
Average weekly
3,052.7444
($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)
