Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 11.6 manat ($6.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,547 manat ($1,498).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 21

2,532.4730

Oct. 28

2,556.4090

Oct. 22

2,523.9390

Oct. 29

2,536.1280

Oct. 23

2,532.6855

Oct. 30

2,531.7165

Oct. 24

2,537.7260

Oct. 21

2,545.5545

Oct. 25

2,555.2445

Nov. 1

2,568.1050

Average weekly

2,536.4136

Average weekly

2,547.5826

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.05 manat (3 cent) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat (about $17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Oct. 21

29.8558

Oct. 28

30.6315

Oct. 22

29.8613

Oct. 29

30.2878

Oct. 23

29.8255

Oct. 30

30.2524

Oct. 24

29.8563

Oct. 21

30.4691

Oct. 25

30.3522

Nov. 1

30.6850

Average weekly

29.9502

Average weekly

30.4652

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 11.9 manat ($6.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,570 manat ($923.5).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Oct. 21

1,518.5675

Oct. 28

1,571.8200

Oct. 22

1,510.4840

Oct. 29

1,553.3070

Oct. 23

1,517.8195

Oct. 30

1,566.1250

Oct. 24

1,569.7120

Oct. 21

1,576.6990

Oct. 25

1,575.6195

Nov. 1

1,583.8050

Average weekly

1,538.4525

Average weekly

1,570.3512

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 34.9 manat ($20.5) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,052 manat ($1,795).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Oct. 21

3,009.6715

Oct. 28

3,020.9850

Oct. 22

3,005.7700

Oct. 29

3,060.4335

Oct. 23

2,984.8770

Oct. 30

3,038.4100

Oct. 24

2,978.4935

Oct. 21

3,087.9565

Oct. 25

3,034.8910

Nov. 1

3,055.9370

Average weekly

3,002.7406

Average weekly

3,052.7444

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)

—

