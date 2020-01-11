BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 84.9 manat ($49.9) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,659 manat ($1,564).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 30

2,574.8115

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

2,650.7675

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

2,708.6695

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

2,649.3650

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

2,630.2570

Average weekly

2,574.8115

Average weekly

2,659.7648

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3843 manat ($0.22) or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.8 manat ($18.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Dec. 30

30.4661

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

30.6794

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

31.5588

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

30.7656

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

30.3977

Average weekly

30.4661

Average weekly

30.8503

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by over 26.1 manat ($15.3) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,641 manat ($965.8).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Dec. 30

1,615.7480

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

1,645.8550

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

1,654.7375

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

1,626.1350

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

1,640.9250

Average weekly

1,615.7480

Average weekly

1,641.9131

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 297.7 manat ($175.1) or 8.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,538 manat ($2,081).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Dec. 30

3,240.8885

Jan. 6

–

Dec. 31

–

Jan. 7

3,440.3325

Jan. 1

–

Jan. 8

3,501.9150

Jan. 2

–

Jan. 9

3,635.8495

Jan. 3

–

Jan. 10

3,576.5450

Average weekly

3,240.8885

Average weekly

3,538.6605

