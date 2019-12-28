BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 40.40 manat ($23.7) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551 manat ($1,501).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 16

2,507.7890

Dec. 23

Dec. 17

2,511.4865

Dec. 24

2,531.2660

Dec.18

2,511.3080

Dec. 25

2,548.9970

Dec.19

2,512.2175

Dec. 26

2,555.1085

Dec.20

2,514.4190

Dec. 27

2,572.0235

Average weekly

2,511.4440

Average weekly

2,551.8488

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.28 manat (0.75 cent) or 4.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.24 manat ($17.7).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Dec. 16

28.8487

Dec. 23

Dec. 17

29.0164

Dec. 24

29.8339

Dec. 18

28.9432

Dec. 25

30.2031

Dec. 19

28.9757

Dec. 26

30.5197

Dec. 20

28.9987

Dec. 27

30.4209

Average weekly

28.9565

Average weekly

30.244

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 20.85 manat ($12.2) or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,606 manat ($944.8).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Dec. 16

1,584.7400

Dec. 23

Dec. 17

1,583.7030

Dec. 24

1,587.7150

Dec. 18

1,578.4415

Dec. 25

1,604.0435

Dec. 19

1,589.1600

Dec. 26

1,614.8640

Dec. 20

1,590.5370

Dec. 27

1,618.0430

Average weekly

1,585.3163

Average weekly

1,606.1664

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 103,3507 manat ($41.3) or 3.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,212 manat ($1,889).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Dec. 16

3,303.1850

Dec. 23

Dec. 17

3,397.4245

Dec. 24

3,181.6265

Dec. 18

3,298.7650

Dec. 25

3,206.5995

Dec. 19

3,276.4525

Dec. 26

3,216.9100

Dec. 20

3,305.7350

Dec. 27

3,246.7110

Average weekly

3,316.3124

Average weekly

3,212.9618

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source