BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.04 manat ($11.7) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,511 manat ($1,477).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 9

2,494.5375

Dec. 16

2,507.7890

Dec. 10

2,507.2450

Dec. 17

2,511.4865

Dec. 11

2,488.0860

Dec. 18

2,511.3080

Dec. 12

2,484.3800

Dec. 19

2,512.2175

Dec. 13

2,482.8245

Dec. 20

2,514.4190

Average weekly

2,491.3986

Average weekly

2,511.4440

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5 manat (2 cent) or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9 manat ($17).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Dec. 9

28.1886

Dec. 16

28.8487

Dec. 10

28.2322

Dec. 17

29.0164

Dec. 11

28.2787

Dec. 18

28.9432

Dec. 12

28.7224

Dec. 19

28.9757

Dec. 13

28.7262

Dec. 20

28.9987

Average weekly

28.4296

Average weekly

28.9565

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 27.1 manat ($15.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,585 manat ($932).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Dec. 9

1,518.2700

Dec. 16

1,584.7400

Dec. 10

1,528.3765

Dec. 17

1,583.7030

Dec. 11

1,565.5130

Dec. 18

1,578.4415

Dec. 12

1,597.4135

Dec. 19

1,589.1600

Dec. 13

1,584.2215

Dec. 20

1,590.5370

Average weekly

1,558.1589

Average weekly

1,585.3163

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 70.3 manat ($41.3) or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,316 manat ($1,950).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Dec. 9

3,191.2910

Dec. 16

3,303.1850

Dec. 10

3,205.9535

Dec. 17

3,397.4245

Dec. 11

3,232.4650

Dec. 18

3,298.7650

Dec. 12

3,263.0905

Dec. 19

3,276.4525

Dec. 13

3,336.8875

Dec. 20

3,305.7350

Average weekly

3,245.9375

Average weekly

3,316.3124

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source