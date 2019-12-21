BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21
Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.04 manat ($11.7) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,511 manat ($1,477).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 9
2,494.5375
Dec. 16
2,507.7890
Dec. 10
2,507.2450
Dec. 17
2,511.4865
Dec. 11
2,488.0860
Dec. 18
2,511.3080
Dec. 12
2,484.3800
Dec. 19
2,512.2175
Dec. 13
2,482.8245
Dec. 20
2,514.4190
Average weekly
2,491.3986
Average weekly
2,511.4440
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5 manat (2 cent) or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9 manat ($17).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 9
28.1886
Dec. 16
28.8487
Dec. 10
28.2322
Dec. 17
29.0164
Dec. 11
28.2787
Dec. 18
28.9432
Dec. 12
28.7224
Dec. 19
28.9757
Dec. 13
28.7262
Dec. 20
28.9987
Average weekly
28.4296
Average weekly
28.9565
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 27.1 manat ($15.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,585 manat ($932).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 9
1,518.2700
Dec. 16
1,584.7400
Dec. 10
1,528.3765
Dec. 17
1,583.7030
Dec. 11
1,565.5130
Dec. 18
1,578.4415
Dec. 12
1,597.4135
Dec. 19
1,589.1600
Dec. 13
1,584.2215
Dec. 20
1,590.5370
Average weekly
1,558.1589
Average weekly
1,585.3163
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 70.3 manat ($41.3) or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,316 manat ($1,950).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 9
3,191.2910
Dec. 16
3,303.1850
Dec. 10
3,205.9535
Dec. 17
3,397.4245
Dec. 11
3,232.4650
Dec. 18
3,298.7650
Dec. 12
3,263.0905
Dec. 19
3,276.4525
Dec. 13
3,336.8875
Dec. 20
3,305.7350
Average weekly
3,245.9375
Average weekly
3,316.3124
