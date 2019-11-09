BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 72.2 manat ($42.5) or 2.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,537 manat ($1,492).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 28

2,556.4090

Nov. 4

2,570.1365

Oct. 29

2,536.1280

Nov. 5

2,559.7665

Oct. 30

2,531.7165

Nov. 6

2,525.9535

Oct. 31

2,545.5545

Nov. 7

2,535.4735

Nov. 1

2,568.1050

Nov. 8

2,497.8780

Average weekly

2,547.5826

Average weekly

2,537.8416

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by over 1.8 manat ($1.1) or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Oct. 28

30.6315

Nov. 4

30.7965

Oct. 29

30.2878

Nov. 5

30.6561

Oct. 30

30.2524

Nov. 6

29.8721

Oct. 31

30.4691

Nov. 7

29.9718

Nov. 1

30.6850

Nov. 8

28.9124

Average weekly

30.4652

Average weekly

30.0418

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 80 manat ($47) or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at almost 1,581 manat ($929.9).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Oct. 28

1,571.8200

Nov. 4

1,620.2275

Oct. 29

1,553.3070

Nov. 5

1,593.7330

Oct. 30

1,566.1250

Nov. 6

1,570.9700

Oct. 31

1,576.6990

Nov. 7

1,579.3340

Nov. 1

1,583.8050

Nov. 8

1,540.2000

Average weekly

1,570.3512

Average weekly

1,580.8929

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 28.9 manat ($17) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,048 manat ($1,793.2).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Oct. 28

3,020.9850

Nov. 4

3,084.6415

Oct. 29

3,060.4335

Nov. 5

3,032.0605

Oct. 30

3,038.4100

Nov. 6

3,016.0040

Oct. 31

3,087.9565

Nov. 7

3,054.0670

Nov. 1

3,055.9370

Nov. 8

3,056.2600

Average weekly

3,052.7444

Average weekly

3,048.6066

