Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.599 manat or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,531.2014 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 7

2,559.7665

Oct. 14

2,528.1125

Oct. 8

2,535.2185

Oct. 15

2,539.8255

Oct. 9

2,560.2765

Oct. 16

2,523.2675

Oct. 10

2,564.6710

Oct. 17

2,529.0900

Oct. 11

2,542.0185

Oct. 18

2,535.7115

Average weekly

2,552.3902

Average weekly

2,531.2014

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0747 manat or 0.25 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.7769 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Oct. 7

29.7894

Oct. 14

29.8699

Oct. 8

29.5995

Oct. 15

30.1002

Oct. 9

30.1966

Oct. 16

29.6705

Oct. 10

30.3195

Oct. 17

29.4487

Oct. 11

29.7951

Oct. 18

29.7952

Average weekly

29.9400

Average weekly

29.7769

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 9.724 manat or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,510.9515 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Oct. 7

1,494.1725

Oct. 14

1,516.5360

Oct. 8

1,498.1335

Oct. 15

1,518.9075

Oct. 9

1,519.4685

Oct. 16

1,509.1070

Oct. 10

1,515.0655

Oct. 17

1,503.3950

Oct. 11

1,530.9775

Oct. 18

1,506.8120

Average weekly

1,511.5635

Average weekly

1,510.9515

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 106.2160 manats or 3.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,554.9414 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Oct. 7

2,832.2000

Oct. 14

2,890.4250

Oct. 8

2,838.1500

Oct. 15

2,911.8705

Oct. 9

2,848.1800

Oct. 16

2,953.9795

Oct. 10

2,874.5640

Oct. 17

3,025.1500

Oct. 11

2,896.0775

Oct. 18

2,996.6410

Average weekly

2,857.8343

Average weekly

2,955.6132

