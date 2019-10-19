Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.599 manat or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,531.2014 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Oct. 7
2,559.7665
Oct. 14
2,528.1125
Oct. 8
2,535.2185
Oct. 15
2,539.8255
Oct. 9
2,560.2765
Oct. 16
2,523.2675
Oct. 10
2,564.6710
Oct. 17
2,529.0900
Oct. 11
2,542.0185
Oct. 18
2,535.7115
Average weekly
2,552.3902
Average weekly
2,531.2014
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0747 manat or 0.25 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.7769 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Oct. 7
29.7894
Oct. 14
29.8699
Oct. 8
29.5995
Oct. 15
30.1002
Oct. 9
30.1966
Oct. 16
29.6705
Oct. 10
30.3195
Oct. 17
29.4487
Oct. 11
29.7951
Oct. 18
29.7952
Average weekly
29.9400
Average weekly
29.7769
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 9.724 manat or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,510.9515 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Oct. 7
1,494.1725
Oct. 14
1,516.5360
Oct. 8
1,498.1335
Oct. 15
1,518.9075
Oct. 9
1,519.4685
Oct. 16
1,509.1070
Oct. 10
1,515.0655
Oct. 17
1,503.3950
Oct. 11
1,530.9775
Oct. 18
1,506.8120
Average weekly
1,511.5635
Average weekly
1,510.9515
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 106.2160 manats or 3.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,554.9414 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Oct. 7
2,832.2000
Oct. 14
2,890.4250
Oct. 8
2,838.1500
Oct. 15
2,911.8705
Oct. 9
2,848.1800
Oct. 16
2,953.9795
Oct. 10
2,874.5640
Oct. 17
3,025.1500
Oct. 11
2,896.0775
Oct. 18
2,996.6410
Average weekly
2,857.8343
Average weekly
2,955.6132
