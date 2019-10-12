Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.748 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,552.3902 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 30
2,539.0945
Oct. 7
2,559.7665
Oct. 1
2,492.7015
Oct. 8
2,535.2185
Oct. 2
2,509.8120
Oct. 9
2,560.2765
Oct. 3
2,547.2460
Oct. 10
2,564.6710
Oct. 4
2,563.5235
Oct. 11
2,542.0185
Average weekly
2,530.4755
Average weekly
2,552.3902
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0057 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.94 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 30
29.6206
Oct. 7
29.7894
Oct. 1
28.8762
Oct. 8
29.5995
Oct. 2
29.2573
Oct. 9
30.1966
Oct. 3
29.8729
Oct. 10
30.3195
Oct. 4
29.9009
Oct. 11
29.7951
Average weekly
29.5056
Average weekly
29.9400
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 36.805 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.5635 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 30
1,583.2355
Oct. 7
1,494.1725
Oct. 1
1,499.9950
Oct. 8
1,498.1335
Oct. 2
1,481.8730
Oct. 9
1,519.4685
Oct. 3
1,507.0670
Oct. 10
1,515.0655
Oct. 4
1,505.4775
Oct. 11
1,530.9775
Average weekly
1,515.5296
Average weekly
1,511.5635
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.88 manats or 2.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,857.8343 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 30
2,880.6840
Oct. 7
2,832.2000
Oct. 1
2,851.8435
Oct. 8
2,838.1500
Oct. 2
2,803.7420
Oct. 9
2,848.1800
Oct. 3
2,874.5640
Oct. 10
2,874.5640
Oct. 4
2,819.8240
Oct. 11
2,896.0775
Average weekly
2,846.1315
Average weekly
2,857.8343
