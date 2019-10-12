Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.748 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,552.3902 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 30

2,539.0945

Oct. 7

2,559.7665

Oct. 1

2,492.7015

Oct. 8

2,535.2185

Oct. 2

2,509.8120

Oct. 9

2,560.2765

Oct. 3

2,547.2460

Oct. 10

2,564.6710

Oct. 4

2,563.5235

Oct. 11

2,542.0185

Average weekly

2,530.4755

Average weekly

2,552.3902

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0057 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.94 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 30

29.6206

Oct. 7

29.7894

Oct. 1

28.8762

Oct. 8

29.5995

Oct. 2

29.2573

Oct. 9

30.1966

Oct. 3

29.8729

Oct. 10

30.3195

Oct. 4

29.9009

Oct. 11

29.7951

Average weekly

29.5056

Average weekly

29.9400

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 36.805 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.5635 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 30

1,583.2355

Oct. 7

1,494.1725

Oct. 1

1,499.9950

Oct. 8

1,498.1335

Oct. 2

1,481.8730

Oct. 9

1,519.4685

Oct. 3

1,507.0670

Oct. 10

1,515.0655

Oct. 4

1,505.4775

Oct. 11

1,530.9775

Average weekly

1,515.5296

Average weekly

1,511.5635

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.88 manats or 2.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,857.8343 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 30

2,880.6840

Oct. 7

2,832.2000

Oct. 1

2,851.8435

Oct. 8

2,838.1500

Oct. 2

2,803.7420

Oct. 9

2,848.1800

Oct. 3

2,874.5640

Oct. 10

2,874.5640

Oct. 4

2,819.8240

Oct. 11

2,896.0775

Average weekly

2,846.1315

Average weekly

2,857.8343

—

