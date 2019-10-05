Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 24.429 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,530.4755 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 23

2,576.1630

Sept. 30

2,539.0945

Sept. 24

2,584.4675

Oct. 1

2,492.7015

Sept. 25

2,599.6485

Oct. 2

2,509.8120

Sept. 26

2,567.2040

Oct. 3

2,547.2460

Sept. 27

2,561.8065

Oct. 4

2,563.5235

Average weekly

2,577.8579

Average weekly

2,530.4755

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2803 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5056 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 23

31.0814

Sept. 30

29.6206

Sept. 24

31.5398

Oct. 1

28.8762

Sept. 25

31.4670

Oct. 2

29.2573

Sept. 26

30.6344

Oct. 3

29.8729

Sept. 27

30.3526

Oct. 4

29.9009

Average weekly

31.0150

Average weekly

29.5056

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 77.758 manats or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,515.5296 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 23

1,624.4350

Sept. 30

1,583.2355

Sept. 24

1,620.2700

Oct. 1

1,499.9950

Sept. 25

1,619.0035

Oct. 2

1,481.8730

Sept. 26

1,585.8705

Oct. 3

1,507.0670

Sept. 27

1,584.8760

Oct. 4

1,505.4775

Average weekly

1,606.8910

Average weekly

1,515.5296

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 60.86 manats or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,846.1315 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 23

2,820.0110

Sept. 30

2,880.6840

Sept. 24

2,815.2595

Oct. 1

2,851.8435

Sept. 25

2,840.5555

Oct. 2

2,803.7420

Sept. 26

2,802.8750

Oct. 3

2,874.5640

Sept. 27

2,836.3650

Oct. 4

2,819.8240

Average weekly

2,823.0132

Average weekly

2,846.1315

—

