Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.3565 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,577.8579 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 16

2,557.3185

Sept. 23

2,576.1630

Sept. 17

2,546.7190

Sept. 24

2,584.4675

Sept. 18

2,554.1735

Sept. 25

2,599.6485

Sept. 19

2,542.5540

Sept. 26

2,567.2040

Sept. 20

2,557.7860

Sept. 27

2,561.8065

Average weekly

2,551.7102

Average weekly

2,577.8579

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.7288 manats or 2.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 31.015 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 16

30.4011

Sept. 23

31.0814

Sept. 17

30.3331

Sept. 24

31.5398

Sept. 18

30.4854

Sept. 25

31.4670

Sept. 19

30.0919

Sept. 26

30.6344

Sept. 20

30.4195

Sept. 27

30.3526

Average weekly

30.3462

Average weekly

31.0150

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.559 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,606.8910 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 16

1,620.7800

Sept. 23

1,624.4350

Sept. 17

1,595.5095

Sept. 24

1,620.2700

Sept. 18

1,601.0260

Sept. 25

1,619.0035

Sept. 19

1,581.2295

Sept. 26

1,585.8705

Sept. 20

1,602.5135

Sept. 27

1,584.8760

Average weekly

1,600.2117

Average weekly

1,606.8910

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 16.354 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,823.0132 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 16

2,743.4175

Sept. 23

2,820.0110

Sept. 17

2,734.5520

Sept. 24

2,815.2595

Sept. 18

2,709.5960

Sept. 25

2,840.5555

Sept. 19

2,707.5050

Sept. 26

2,802.8750

Sept. 20

2,783.7330

Sept. 27

2,836.3650

Average weekly

2,735.7607

Average weekly

2,823.0132

