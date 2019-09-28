Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.3565 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,577.8579 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 16
2,557.3185
Sept. 23
2,576.1630
Sept. 17
2,546.7190
Sept. 24
2,584.4675
Sept. 18
2,554.1735
Sept. 25
2,599.6485
Sept. 19
2,542.5540
Sept. 26
2,567.2040
Sept. 20
2,557.7860
Sept. 27
2,561.8065
Average weekly
2,551.7102
Average weekly
2,577.8579
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.7288 manats or 2.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 31.015 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 16
30.4011
Sept. 23
31.0814
Sept. 17
30.3331
Sept. 24
31.5398
Sept. 18
30.4854
Sept. 25
31.4670
Sept. 19
30.0919
Sept. 26
30.6344
Sept. 20
30.4195
Sept. 27
30.3526
Average weekly
30.3462
Average weekly
31.0150
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.559 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,606.8910 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 16
1,620.7800
Sept. 23
1,624.4350
Sept. 17
1,595.5095
Sept. 24
1,620.2700
Sept. 18
1,601.0260
Sept. 25
1,619.0035
Sept. 19
1,581.2295
Sept. 26
1,585.8705
Sept. 20
1,602.5135
Sept. 27
1,584.8760
Average weekly
1,600.2117
Average weekly
1,606.8910
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 16.354 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,823.0132 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 16
2,743.4175
Sept. 23
2,820.0110
Sept. 17
2,734.5520
Sept. 24
2,815.2595
Sept. 18
2,709.5960
Sept. 25
2,840.5555
Sept. 19
2,707.5050
Sept. 26
2,802.8750
Sept. 20
2,783.7330
Sept. 27
2,836.3650
Average weekly
2,735.7607
Average weekly
2,823.0132
