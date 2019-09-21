Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.4675 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551.7102 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 9

2,566.5155

Sept. 16

2,557.3185

Sept. 10

2,532.6770

Sept. 17

2,546.7190

Sept. 11

2,534.8020

Sept. 18

2,554.1735

Sept. 12

2,543.2850

Sept. 19

2,542.5540

Sept. 13

2,546.3450

Sept. 20

2,557.7860

Average weekly

2,544.7249

Average weekly

2,551.7102

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0184 manats or 0.06 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3462 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 9

31.2270

Sept. 16

30.4011

Sept. 10

30.3433

Sept. 17

30.3331

Sept. 11

30.8195

Sept. 18

30.4854

Sept. 12

30.7867

Sept. 19

30.0919

Sept. 13

30.7047

Sept. 20

30.4195

Average weekly

32.7762

Average weekly

30.3462

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,600.2117 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 9

1,618.3830

Sept. 16

1,620.7800

Sept. 10

1,585.1820

Sept. 17

1,595.5095

Sept. 11

1,593.3250

Sept. 18

1,601.0260

Sept. 12

1,610.4780

Sept. 19

1,581.2295

Sept. 13

1,613.9800

Sept. 20

1,602.5135

Average weekly

1,604.2696

Average weekly

1,600.2117

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 40.3155 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,735.7607 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 9

2,614.6000

Sept. 16

2,743.4175

Sept. 10

2,622.2500

Sept. 17

2,734.5520

Sept. 11

2,660.5000

Sept. 18

2,709.5960

Sept. 12

2,691.9500

Sept. 19

2,707.5050

Sept. 13

2,738.8360

Sept. 20

2,783.7330

Average weekly

2,665.6272

Average weekly

2,735.7607

