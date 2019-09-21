Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.4675 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551.7102 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 9
2,566.5155
Sept. 16
2,557.3185
Sept. 10
2,532.6770
Sept. 17
2,546.7190
Sept. 11
2,534.8020
Sept. 18
2,554.1735
Sept. 12
2,543.2850
Sept. 19
2,542.5540
Sept. 13
2,546.3450
Sept. 20
2,557.7860
Average weekly
2,544.7249
Average weekly
2,551.7102
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0184 manats or 0.06 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3462 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 9
31.2270
Sept. 16
30.4011
Sept. 10
30.3433
Sept. 17
30.3331
Sept. 11
30.8195
Sept. 18
30.4854
Sept. 12
30.7867
Sept. 19
30.0919
Sept. 13
30.7047
Sept. 20
30.4195
Average weekly
32.7762
Average weekly
30.3462
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,600.2117 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 9
1,618.3830
Sept. 16
1,620.7800
Sept. 10
1,585.1820
Sept. 17
1,595.5095
Sept. 11
1,593.3250
Sept. 18
1,601.0260
Sept. 12
1,610.4780
Sept. 19
1,581.2295
Sept. 13
1,613.9800
Sept. 20
1,602.5135
Average weekly
1,604.2696
Average weekly
1,600.2117
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 40.3155 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,735.7607 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 9
2,614.6000
Sept. 16
2,743.4175
Sept. 10
2,622.2500
Sept. 17
2,734.5520
Sept. 11
2,660.5000
Sept. 18
2,709.5960
Sept. 12
2,691.9500
Sept. 19
2,707.5050
Sept. 13
2,738.8360
Sept. 20
2,783.7330
Average weekly
2,665.6272
Average weekly
2,735.7607
