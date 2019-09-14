Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.1705 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,544.7249 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 2

2,593.6050

Sept. 9

2,566.5155

Sept. 3

2,591.5140

Sept. 10

2,532.6770

Sept. 4

2,622.0035

Sept. 11

2,534.8020

Sept. 5

2,626.2790

Sept. 12

2,543.2850

Sept. 6

2,582.1555

Sept. 13

2,546.3450

Average weekly

2,603.1114

Average weekly

2,544.7249

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.5223 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.7762 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 2

31.2270

Sept. 9

31.2270

Sept. 3

31.3302

Sept. 10

30.3433

Sept. 4

33.0063

Sept. 11

30.8195

Sept. 5

33.0064

Sept. 12

30.7867

Sept. 6

31.5257

Sept. 13

30.7047

Average weekly

32.0191

Average weekly

32.7762

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,604.2696 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 2

1,595.1015

Sept. 9

1,618.3830

Sept. 3

1,587.4855

Sept. 10

1,585.1820

Sept. 4

1,637.3380

Sept. 11

1,593.3250

Sept. 5

1,680.6880

Sept. 12

1,610.4780

Sept. 6

1,608.8290

Sept. 13

1,613.9800

Average weekly

1,621.8884

Average weekly

1,604.2696

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 124.2360 manats or 4.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,665.6272 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 2

2,619.6915

Sept. 9

2,614.6000

Sept. 3

2,619.5215

Sept. 10

2,622.2500

Sept. 4

2,628.1320

Sept. 11

2,660.5000

Sept. 5

2,649.6455

Sept. 12

2,691.9500

Sept. 6

2,639.1990

Sept. 13

2,738.8360

Average weekly

2,631.2379

Average weekly

2,65.6272

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source