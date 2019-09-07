Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4495 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,603.1114 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 26

2,622.3435

Sept. 2

2,593.6050

Aug. 27

2,597.4300

Sept. 3

2,591.5140

Aug. 28

2,610.2310

Sept. 4

2,622.0035

Aug. 29

2,623.2105

Sept. 5

2,626.2790

Aug. 30

2,595.1095

Sept. 6

2,582.1555

Average weekly

2,609.6649

Average weekly

2,603.1114

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2987 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.0191 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 26

30.0122

Sept. 2

31.2270

Aug. 27

30.0452

Sept. 3

31.3302

Aug. 28

30.8768

Sept. 4

33.0063

Aug. 29

31.2996

Sept. 5

33.0064

Aug. 30

31.0769

Sept. 6

31.5257

Average weekly

30.6621

Average weekly

32.0191

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 13.7275 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,621.8884 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 26

1,464.8475

Sept. 2

1,595.1015

Aug. 27

1,457.7330

Sept. 3

1,587.4855

Aug. 28

1,478.0650

Sept. 4

1,637.3380

Aug. 29

1,544.2375

Sept. 5

1,680.6880

Aug. 30

1,560.9230

Sept. 6

1,608.8290

Average weekly

1,501.1612

Average weekly

1,621.8884

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 19.5075 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,631.2379 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 26

2,501.6605

Sept. 2

2,619.6915

Aug. 27

2,511.7840

Sept. 3

2,619.5215

Aug. 28

2,517.0285

Sept. 4

2,628.1320

Aug. 29

2,510.1775

Sept. 5

2,649.6455

Aug. 30

2,525.9960

Sept. 6

2,639.1990

Average weekly

2,513.3293

Average weekly

2,631.2379

