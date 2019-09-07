Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4495 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,603.1114 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug. 26
2,622.3435
Sept. 2
2,593.6050
Aug. 27
2,597.4300
Sept. 3
2,591.5140
Aug. 28
2,610.2310
Sept. 4
2,622.0035
Aug. 29
2,623.2105
Sept. 5
2,626.2790
Aug. 30
2,595.1095
Sept. 6
2,582.1555
Average weekly
2,609.6649
Average weekly
2,603.1114
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2987 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.0191 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug. 26
30.0122
Sept. 2
31.2270
Aug. 27
30.0452
Sept. 3
31.3302
Aug. 28
30.8768
Sept. 4
33.0063
Aug. 29
31.2996
Sept. 5
33.0064
Aug. 30
31.0769
Sept. 6
31.5257
Average weekly
30.6621
Average weekly
32.0191
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 13.7275 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,621.8884 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug. 26
1,464.8475
Sept. 2
1,595.1015
Aug. 27
1,457.7330
Sept. 3
1,587.4855
Aug. 28
1,478.0650
Sept. 4
1,637.3380
Aug. 29
1,544.2375
Sept. 5
1,680.6880
Aug. 30
1,560.9230
Sept. 6
1,608.8290
Average weekly
1,501.1612
Average weekly
1,621.8884
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 19.5075 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,631.2379 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug. 26
2,501.6605
Sept. 2
2,619.6915
Aug. 27
2,511.7840
Sept. 3
2,619.5215
Aug. 28
2,517.0285
Sept. 4
2,628.1320
Aug. 29
2,510.1775
Sept. 5
2,649.6455
Aug. 30
2,525.9960
Sept. 6
2,639.1990
Average weekly
2,513.3293
Average weekly
2,631.2379
