Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 27.23 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,609.6649 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 19

2,565.4615

August 26

2,622.3435

August 20

2,541.9250

August 27

2,597.4300

August 21

2,555.3890

August 28

2,610.2310

August 22

2,550.1190

August 29

2,623.2105

August 23

2,541.4235

August 30

2,595.1095

Average weekly

2,550.8636

Average weekly

2,609.6649

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.0647 manats or 3.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.6621 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 19

28.9588

August 26

30.0122

August 20

28.7414

August 27

30.0452

August 21

29.0062

August 28

30.8768

August 22

28.9948

August 29

31.2996

August 23

28.8907

August 30

31.0769

Average weekly

28.9183

Average weekly

30.6621

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 96.0785 manats or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,501.1612 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 19

1,444.2010

August 26

1,464.8475

August 20

1,448.6975

August 27

1,457.7330

August 21

1,438.6930

August 28

1,478.0650

August 22

1,442.1270

August 29

1,544.2375

August 23

1,460.0195

August 30

1,560.9230

Average weekly

1,446.7476

Average weekly

1,501.1612

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 24.33 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,513.3293 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 19

2,471.2390

August 26

2,501.6605

August 20

2,511.7500

August 27

2,511.7840

August 21

2,524.4405

August 28

2,517.0285

August 22

2,492.9650

August 29

2,510.1775

August 23

2,522.8000

August 30

2,525.9960

Average weekly

2,504.6389

Average weekly

2,513.3293

—

