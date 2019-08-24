Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 24.04 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,550.8636 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 12

–

Aug. 19

2,565.4615

Aug. 13

–

Aug. 20

2,541.9250

Aug. 14

2,546.2940

Aug. 21

2,555.3890

Aug. 15

2,585.6065

Aug. 22

2,550.1190

Aug. 16

2,587.3235

Aug. 23

2,541.4235

Average weekly

2,573.0747

Average weekly

2,550.8636

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0681 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9183 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 12

–

Aug. 19

28.9588

Aug. 13

–

Aug. 20

28.7414

Aug. 14

28.7691

Aug. 21

29.0062

Aug. 15

29.4591

Aug. 22

28.9948

Aug. 16

29.3038

Aug. 23

28.8907

Average weekly

29.1772

Average weekly

28.9183

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 15.8185 manats or 1.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,446.7476 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 12

–

Aug. 19

1,444.2010

Aug. 13

–

Aug. 20

1,448.6975

Aug. 14

1,447.1250

Aug. 21

1,438.6930

Aug. 15

1,438.8545

Aug. 22

1,442.1270

Aug. 16

1,424.5405

Aug. 23

1,460.0195

Average weekly

1,436.84

Average weekly

1,446.7476

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 51.56 manats or 2.04 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,504.6389 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 12

–

Aug. 19

2,471.2390

Aug. 13

–

Aug. 20

2,511.7500

Aug. 14

2,462.1695

Aug. 21

2,524.4405

Aug. 15

2,440.8600

Aug. 22

2,492.9650

Aug. 16

2,465.5780

Aug. 23

2,522.8000

Average weekly

2,456.2025

Average weekly

2,504.6389

Precious metals prices were not set on August 12-13 due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.

