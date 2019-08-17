Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17
By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 41.03 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,573.0747 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
August 5
2,470.4485
August 12
–
August 6
2,487.3550
August 13
–
August 7
2,524.3215
August 14
2,546.2940
August 8
2,551.6490
August 15
2,585.6065
August 9
2,560.9395
August 16
2,587.3235
Average weekly
2,518.9427
Average weekly
2,573.0747
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5347 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.1772 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
August 5
28.0011
August 12
–
August 6
27.9458
August 13
–
August 7
28.4464
August 14
28.7691
August 8
29.1922
August 15
29.4591
August 9
29.0480
August 16
29.3038
Average weekly
28.5267
Average weekly
29.1772
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 22.5845 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,436.84 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
August 5
1,450.5505
August 12
–
August 6
1,455.0470
August 13
–
August 7
1,453.1005
August 14
1,447.1250
August 8
1,472.1065
August 15
1,438.8545
August 9
1,473.6790
August 16
1,424.5405
Average weekly
1,460.8967
Average weekly
1,436.84
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 3.4085 manats or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,456.2025 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
August 5
2,399.6605
August 12
–
August 6
2,439.5255
August 13
–
August 7
2,440.3840
August 14
2,462.1695
August 8
2,430.8725
August 15
2,440.8600
August 9
2,434.9610
August 16
2,465.5780
Average weekly
2,429.0807
Average weekly
2,456.2025
Precious metals prices were not generated on August 12-13 due to Eid al-Adha.
