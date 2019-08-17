Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 41.03 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,573.0747 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 5

2,470.4485

August 12

–

August 6

2,487.3550

August 13

–

August 7

2,524.3215

August 14

2,546.2940

August 8

2,551.6490

August 15

2,585.6065

August 9

2,560.9395

August 16

2,587.3235

Average weekly

2,518.9427

Average weekly

2,573.0747

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5347 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.1772 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 5

28.0011

August 12

–

August 6

27.9458

August 13

–

August 7

28.4464

August 14

28.7691

August 8

29.1922

August 15

29.4591

August 9

29.0480

August 16

29.3038

Average weekly

28.5267

Average weekly

29.1772

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 22.5845 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,436.84 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 5

1,450.5505

August 12

–

August 6

1,455.0470

August 13

–

August 7

1,453.1005

August 14

1,447.1250

August 8

1,472.1065

August 15

1,438.8545

August 9

1,473.6790

August 16

1,424.5405

Average weekly

1,460.8967

Average weekly

1,436.84

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 3.4085 manats or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,456.2025 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 5

2,399.6605

August 12

–

August 6

2,439.5255

August 13

–

August 7

2,440.3840

August 14

2,462.1695

August 8

2,430.8725

August 15

2,440.8600

August 9

2,434.9610

August 16

2,465.5780

Average weekly

2,429.0807

Average weekly

2,456.2025

Precious metals prices were not generated on August 12-13 due to Eid al-Adha.

